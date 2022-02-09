Recent market moves are a 'swift kick in the butt to remind investors' of this key lesson, says wealth manager

The stock market has been on a bumpy ride to start the year. At current prices, the S&P 500 sits about 6% below its high on January 3.

That's short of a correction, defined as a 10% drop from recent highs, and a far cry from bear market territory, which begins after a 20% drop.

But that doesn't mean your portfolio isn't feeling some whiplash. Consider the following tweet from Ben Carlson, author of "A Wealth of Common Sense," which pointed out that as of Feb. 3, investors holding a portfolio of the 100 biggest Nasdaq stocks had, in fact, experienced a correction. Facebook holders, meanwhile, were in the midst of a full-on crash.

Different parts of the market have shifted around a bit since then, but the overall point stands. Even when the overall market is behaving one way, pockets of the market can behave radically differently. And if you have high portions of your portfolio dedicated to a particular kind of asset, you could suffer big losses that could derail your plans.

Over the long haul, every investor is going to suffer short-term losses. To avoid the kind that can send you into a panic, however, financial advisors recommend spreading your bets across a variety of investments.

"The past month was a swift kick in the butt to remind investors that overconcentration in a single stock or crypto can lead to significant, painful losses that may not rebound quickly, as we have seen from Zoom and Peloton to bitcoin — as compared to minimal drawdowns in a diversified portfolio," says Jon Ulin, a certified financial planner and CEO of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management in Boca Raton, Florida.