51% of millennials say this is the biggest reason they can't buy a home right now

Buying a home is a lifelong dream for many Americans — but the traditional 20% down payment is the biggest barrier standing in their way. More than half of millennials in a new poll said saving up for that initial deposit is the No. 1 reason they haven't closed a deal yet. Researchers at real estate website Clever surveyed 1,000 adults in January to compare millennials' current savings with the ideal amount they want to put down for a new home. "Saving for a down payment is usually the biggest impediment for first-time homebuyers," says real estate agent Steven Gottlieb of Warburg Realty. "It is well documented that younger generations today are less financially comfortable than previous generations." At the same time, "housing costs have also grown out of proportion compared with decades ago," he says, "so the cost to rent a basic home eats up a higher ratio of monthly income than it ever did. With higher living costs, it's tougher to save money each month."

Young people are saving more but still can't afford a down payment

Young people in the Clever survey report having more money stashed away: Almost two-thirds, 57%, had at least $10,000 in savings, up 36% from 2020. And just 11% said they had less than $1,000 set aside, down from 26% who said the same last year. Still, rising home prices mean those savings don't add up to much of a down payment.

Video by Richard Washington In a survey of 7,000 prospective homebuyers nationwide in October, Point2 researchers found nine in 10 respondents between the ages of 25 and 40 reported having "significantly less" in savings than the average national down payment amount of $62,600. Median home prices in the United States now are about $269,000, according to Zillow. That means 20% down would be about $53,800. Given the economic environment, it's also likely people have earmarked some of those savings for their emergency fund or another goal — and may not be ready to wipe out that balance.

You don't have to put 20% down on a home

Buying a home can be an especially a big lift considering millennials are mostly trying to pay for it without raiding a 401(k) or getting help from someone they know. According to Clever, 67% want the down payment to come from their own personal savings. That was compared to about a quarter, 24%, who plan to pull from a retirement or other investing account, and 16% each who said they plan to take a loan, or a gift, from a family member or friend. It's notable that millennials find saving for a down payment daunting, considering that two-thirds are expecting to put down far less than the traditional 20%. In fact, many expect to pay less than 5% upfront. While a 20% down payment is considered the gold standard since lenders use that money to mitigate risk in case the borrower defaults, many banks and financial institutions allow consumers to pay a smaller initial amount. The median down payment was 6.6% in the third quarter of 2020, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.

Saving for a down payment is usually the biggest impediment for first-time homebuyers. Steven Gottlieb Warburg Realty

Save money steadily and know what aid you qualify for