Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Spending

51% of millennials say this is the biggest reason they can't buy a home right now

"Younger generations today are less financially comfortable than previous generations."

Shawn M. Carter@shawncarterm
Share
Matt Welter via Twenty20

Buying a home is a lifelong dream for many Americans — but the traditional 20% down payment is the biggest barrier standing in their way. More than half of millennials in a new poll said saving up for that initial deposit is the No. 1 reason they haven't closed a deal yet.

Researchers at real estate website Clever surveyed 1,000 adults in January to compare millennials' current savings with the ideal amount they want to put down for a new home.

"Saving for a down payment is usually the biggest impediment for first-time homebuyers," says real estate agent Steven Gottlieb of Warburg Realty. "It is well documented that younger generations today are less financially comfortable than previous generations."

At the same time, "housing costs have also grown out of proportion compared with decades ago," he says, "so the cost to rent a basic home eats up a higher ratio of monthly income than it ever did. With higher living costs, it's tougher to save money each month."

Young people are saving more but still can't afford a down payment

Young people in the Clever survey report having more money stashed away: Almost two-thirds, 57%, had at least $10,000 in savings, up 36% from 2020. And just 11% said they had less than $1,000 set aside, down from 26% who said the same last year.

Still, rising home prices mean those savings don't add up to much of a down payment.

VIDEO6:3506:35
Coronavirus: How the pandemic is affecting renters and homebuyers
Spending

Video by Richard Washington

In a survey of 7,000 prospective homebuyers nationwide in October, Point2 researchers found nine in 10 respondents between the ages of 25 and 40 reported having "significantly less" in savings than the average national down payment amount of $62,600. Median home prices in the United States now are about $269,000, according to Zillow. That means 20% down would be about $53,800.

Given the economic environment, it's also likely people have earmarked some of those savings for their emergency fund or another goal — and may not be ready to wipe out that balance.

You don't have to put 20% down on a home

Buying a home can be an especially a big lift considering millennials are mostly trying to pay for it without raiding a 401(k) or getting help from someone they know. According to Clever, 67% want the down payment to come from their own personal savings. That was compared to about a quarter, 24%, who plan to pull from a retirement or other investing account, and 16% each who said they plan to take a loan, or a gift, from a family member or friend.

It's notable that millennials find saving for a down payment daunting, considering that two-thirds are expecting to put down far less than the traditional 20%. In fact, many expect to pay less than 5% upfront.

While a 20% down payment is considered the gold standard since lenders use that money to mitigate risk in case the borrower defaults, many banks and financial institutions allow consumers to pay a smaller initial amount. The median down payment was 6.6% in the third quarter of 2020, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.

Saving for a down payment is usually the biggest impediment for first-time homebuyers.
Steven Gottlieb
Warburg Realty

Certain types of federally backed mortgages require as little as 3.5% down upfront, and in select instances prospective homebuyers can put nothing down at all.

The state you live in could also offer financial aid. First-time buyers in New Jersey, for example, could qualify for a loan of up to $10,000 to cover the down payment and other closing costs. Meanwhile, in Colorado, residents can be eligible for grants worth up to 3% of the mortgage.

Save money steadily and know what aid you qualify for

Another big concern among would-be homeowners is that their existing debt will make it harder to buy a home or manage the expenses of homeownership. According to Clever, 32% of would-be buyers think they have too much debt to qualify for a mortgage.

Student loan debt is also a big hurdle for first-time homebuyers, points out Melissa Cohn, executive mortgage banker at William Raveis Mortgage. Last year marked the first time that outstanding balances in the United States collectively surpassed $1.7 trillion.

Banks factor in your monthly debt obligations when figuring out how much they are willing to lend for a home purchase. And "while most student loans are currently in forbearance due to Covid, banks will always use the minimum payment or 1% of the loan amount when qualifying for a mortgage," she says. "If possible, the borrower should get their payments reduced with an income-based plan or by refinancing."

VIDEO6:2806:28
3 tips for buying your first home in a crowded market
Borrowing

Video by Richard Washington

Aim to stash away a bit of money at a time in your home pursuit, experts say. Keep those savings in an account earmarked specifically for that purchase. "Save a portion of every paycheck. Consider saving first before prepaying student loans" while the payment freeze is in effect, says broker Michael J. Franco of Compass. "Once a homeowner builds equity in a home, they can refinance or take a home equity loan to pay off student loan debt."

Working to improve your credit score can also put you in a better position to land a home. Although some loans accept "poor" scores as low as 500, the baseline needed for most is 620. And to get the best interest rate on a mortgage loan, borrowers should have a credit score of 760 or greater.

Almost 9 million Americans have relocated since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Association of Realtors. If you're in the market to move, there's no reason you can't join them as long as you make a plan.

"Every buyer should get preapproved for financing before they go house hunting," says Cohn. "That way they will know exactly what they qualify for, whether they need to fix their credit, negotiate a student loan payment, or get a guarantor."

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map