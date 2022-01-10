Even if interest rates go up, 2022 may be a great time to get a new credit card, expert says: Here's why

Markets hit some choppiness this week, ending their late-2021 winning streak, as the reality set in that the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank that controls interest rates, will raise those rates a few times this year.

The Fed slashed interest rates at the beginning of the pandemic, and they've been low ever since. Borrowers who sought out new loans or refinanced old ones during this time have benefited from those low interest rates and potentially saved thousands of dollars in interest, depending on the size of their loans.

It's been a great time to look for a new credit card, says Ted Rossman, senior analyst at CreditCards.com, and even if rates go up, he says, that could continue to be true.

Credit cards usually have sky-high interest rates. For that reason, carrying a balance from month to month is expensive.

While that continues to be true, credit cards companies have been aggressively trying to get new customers and offering lots of incentives, like big signing bonuses, to accomplish that goal.

"Across the board, I feel like there's a big appetite to acquire new customers," Rossman says. "If you have good credit and if you have sufficient proof of income, there are some great credit card offers out there now."

That's especially true for folks who haven't looked into getting a new credit card in the last five years, Rossman says. That's about half of credit-card holders, while about a quarter have never switched.

"If you haven't signed up for a new credit card in a while, you're missing out," Rossman says.