1 in 4 Americans now expect to delay retirement: Here's how many more years they fear they have to work

In the wake of the pandemic, nearly a quarter of Americans say they plan to retire later than previously anticipated, according to a recent survey from Northwestern Mutual. Of those respondents, 39% said they planned to push things back by 3 to 5 years, and 35% said they'd delay exiting the workforce by a decade or more. If you're not sure exactly when you plan to retire, or if you've recently suffered a hit to your finances, now might be a good time to assess whether you're on track to meet your goals, says Dan Hawley, a certified financial planner and chief investment advisor at Hawley Advisors Wealth Planning in Walnut Creek, California. "Many people don't have a choice exactly when they're going to retire, and when they do, they really don't want to outlive their money," he says. "Being old is bad, but being old and broke is terrible." Here's why experts say planning to retire later is risky, and how you can adjust if you think you've fallen behind.

Many workers have 'little control over their planned retirement date'

Many Americans assume they can get things back on track by working longer, but that may be a rather optimistic assumption: Nearly half, 46%, of American retirees say they called it quits earlier than expected, according to a recent survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute. That's rarely because they had more money than they expected and decided to take it easy. "Most of my clients had little control over their planned retirement date," says Hawley, citing the fact that companies often offer buyouts to more senior employees. Health issues of your own or the need to care for a family member may end up leading you to retire early.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst Even if you're still determined to work after a setback, finding a new gig may be harder than expected due to issues including age discrimination and changing job requirements. "A client got caught up in a phishing scam and decided to go back to work," he says. "But the game had changed in his lifelong profession. The business model was different, and his contacts had dried up." Rather than assuming you'll be able to retire on your terms, plan for the possibility that you'll be shown the door early and then live for a long time, says Hawley. "You should likely be more aggressive in your investing and saving than you think you need to be," he says. "Most people live longer than they expect. I ask my female clients if they were healthy at age 50. If the answer is yes, guess what? You have a 50% chance of seeing your 90th birthday."

How to know where you stand on retirement readiness

If you're not sure whether you're on track to retire when you want to or not, experts suggest using an online calculator, such as the Grow retirement calculator, to give yourself a general idea. "It's an easy way to check in," says James Regan, a financial advisor and partner at SharpePoint in Phoenix, Arizona. "Some are more complex than others, but you can give the calculator an idea of what you're generally thinking about, and get answer to the basic question of, 'How much money do I need to save to achieve a lifestyle of say, $80,000 a year? How much do I need to have in my nest egg?'"

Video by Helen Zhao Grow's version takes into account the age at which you expect to retire, your current income, the amount you already have in your retirement accounts, how confident you are about growth in your portfolio, and what percentage of your current income you anticipate needing in retirement, to determine how much you might want to sock away each month to reach your goals. Some offerings from brokerages may go deeper than that, putting your current investments and savings rate through a "Monte Carlo" simulation, which runs your finances through thousands of different scenarios to determine the probability that you'll reach your goal at the current rate.

2 steps to consider if you're behind on savings