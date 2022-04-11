How to turn success on YouTube and Instagram into a career, from star Josh Peck: 'Honesty and vulnerability wins'

Josh Peck found stardom young in life. The 35-year-old starred on Nickelodeon shows like "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh" when he was just a teen, and slowly built a repertoire expanding to 2008 Sundance favorite film "The Wackness" and Fox show "Grandfathered" opposite John Stamos. Still, piecing together a life in entertainment proved unstable.

"There were some nice wins in the traditional space but, you know, inevitably I found that I was in this holding pattern," he says. "We're so at the mercy of the gatekeepers, and so many people have to sign off on us even getting a couple lines in a movie or a TV show that it's really hard to plan your life."

Peck wanted to be able to start allowing himself liberties as simple as going on vacation with his then-girlfriend, now-wife.

In 2013, he decided to try his hand at a now-defunct social media site called Vine, which let users create six-second videos. His videos took off, and so did new opportunities to earn through sponsored content. Peck realized he could make a living "without having to be at the mercy of show business."

He's since expanded his social media output to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, and he brings in seven figures per year. In March, he published an autobiography, "Happy People Are Annoying."

Here's how he's built his social media business, and his advice for anyone who wants to follow suit.