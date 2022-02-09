75% of people who bought a home during the pandemic have regrets: Here's why

'A lot of would-be homebuyers are feeling the heat'

Pricier homes and mortgages have put renters in a difficult spot, both literally and figuratively. If they buy a place now, they'll likely face a lot of competition and historically high prices. In previous homebuying booms, the traditional advice might have been to rent until the market leveled out, while using that time to save for a down payment and strengthen your overall financial bona fides. That advice is tougher to follow these days: Rising rents and ongoing inflation are making it harder to save, McBride says. Stuck between a rent hike from your landlord and buying a house in a tight market, it makes sense that some people might go with the latter. "You don't want to jump from the frying pan to the fire, but I can understand how a lot of would-be homebuyers are feeling the heat," he says.

Video by Mariam Abdallah Owning a home is a big responsibility, and as many recent buyers have experienced, rushing in can come with big regrets later on. Some of the most commonly cited regrets among recent homebuyers in Clever's recent survey include 40% of people who say their new home requires too much maintenance, 30% who regret the hidden costs of homeownership, and 28% who now find their monthly mortgage payment too expensive.

'The novelty of that new home will wear off; the mortgage payments do not'

Going above budget to buy a home is a common mistake a lot of would-be buyers make when the market is hot, and that choice can be very costly, McBride says. "There are going to be a million temptations to stretch beyond [your budget] because of limited inventory and competition," he says, "But remember this: The novelty of that new home will wear off; the mortgage payments do not." The common wisdom says that you should follow the 28/36 rule when it comes to planning your monthly mortgage payment, which says you should spend no more than 28% of your monthly gross, or pre-tax, income go toward housing costs and no more than 36% go toward total debts (including a mortgage and other housing costs). Using a housing budget calculator to estimate what that all in number should be is a good idea, McBride says.

To limit home buying regrets, be very involved in the process